Yuletide tales around the world

The holiday season is here and it is the best time to watch your all time favorite holiday movies. You know, all the classics like “The Grinch” or “The Polar Express,” but holiday films from other parts of the world can be just as amazing.

So snuggle up on your couch or bed, with a cup of your favorite holiday drink as we embark on a journey around the world with these three holiday movies.

First stop: Brazil





The first stop on our trip is Brazil where we are introduced to the 2020 Netflix film, “Just Another Christmas” directed by Roberto Santucci. During this warm holiday season in Rio De Janeiro, a family prepares for the Christmas holiday.

The film follows the story of main character Jorge, whose hatred of Christmas outweighs the love surrounding him during the holiday. In efforts to teach him a lesson, Jorge’s grandfather-in-law traps him in a never ending time loop, where he wakes each Christmas day with no memory of the rest of the year.

During the excitement and preparation of the holidays it can be easy to lose sight of all the little things we do with and for our loved ones. This movie stands out because of its emphasis on learning to cherish the little things that may go overlooked because they end up mattering the most.

In this heartwarming comedy Jorge redefines his view of Christmas as learns what is important in his life. This film is a great watch to be reminded of the importance of holidays beyond the presents and other holiday antics and festivities that take up our time.

Next Stop: Nigeria



The next stop on our trip is Africa for the 2021 Netflix film, “A Naija Christmas,” directed by Kunle Afolayan. In the vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria a family scrambles around in preparation for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

In an attempt to make their mother’s greatest wish come true, three brothers compete to find wives. The first one to marry will receive her house as part of his inheritance.

Throughout the film, this task proves to be especially hard for the men as they appear to be unlucky in love. While the three men scramble to find their wives, their mother is busy planning a Christmas Gala for the community.

This movie is a great watch because of its accurate portrayal of how a real family acts. The brothers in the film fuss and fight but when it comes down to it they have each other’s back, exemplifying the best kind of family dynamic.

Whether you just want a good laugh or need a little reminder of family you may be missing, this romantic comedy is sure to put a smile on your face while putting you in the Christmas spirit.

Final stop: London





The final place on our trip around the world is England, for the 2003 film, “Love Actually,” directed by Richard Curtis. 10 different stories collide in this feature film that highlights themes of love, heartbreak, and family during the cold winter weather across the city of London.

The film begins just five weeks ahead of Christmas with a timeline that counts down to the big day. With a stacked cast featuring actors Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Liam Neeson, this film is sure to keep you interested the entire time.

Each couple has their unique characteristics and purpose that fuse together to reveal the most important theme of the movie, which is revealed in the epilogue scene set a month after the holiday. Add this film to your list of must watch for the holidays for a look into holiday love. Watch this film on Netflix, AMC+, and Philo!

Each of these films present a variety of themes and lessons for you to enjoy. Give yourself time to watch these movies sometime during your break as a reminder of the joy and happiness tied to the holidays!