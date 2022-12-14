Watching in a winter wonderland: movies and shows for winter

Movies like “The Polar Express” and TV shows like “Game of Thrones” create a winter wonderland, no matter what viewers’ interests are. These are a few of the hundreds of movies and TV shows that are perfect for watching during a snowstorm with hot chocolate, matching pajamas and a group of close friends. Graphic created in Canva by Julie Blunt.

The wind is blowing and the fire is crackling. The snow is falling and the lights are glimmering. What better way to cozy up during winter weather than to watch your favorite holiday TV episode or a winter movie?

Here are four movies and four TV show episodes to get you warm for the winter.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Transitioning from fall to winter, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” sets up the perfect shift in season.

While Halloween Town is full of ghosts, ghouls and goblins, Christmas Town brings a sense of joy and warmth and new holiday traditions. It’s best to watch this movie earlier in the winter season as you’re getting over Halloween festivities and entering the season of candy and hot cocoa.

“A Christmas Story”

Every Christmas morning, after the morning festivities died down, my family would put on “A Christmas Story.”

Young Ralphie wants nothing more than to own the ultimate Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun. But everyone has the same thought, “you’ll shoot your eye out.”

Telling the story of a 1940’s small town Christmas, the movie follows the typical holiday celebrations, buying a Christmas tree and shopping for presents, but through the eyes of a young boy determined to get his desired present.

“A Christmas Story” is a Christmas morning tradition that will never leave our family.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

The live-action “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is a story of learning to love those around you.

Cindy Lou Who gives the grumpy, grouchy Grinch a chance to join in on Whoville’s festivities, even though he hates Christmas. When the town ridicules and bullies the Grinch, he decides to steal Christmas. In the end, a sense of community and friendship brings everyone together, including the Grinch himself.

Wear your ugly sweater and join the Whoville citizens singing their songs and joining their festivities.

“The Polar Express”

Hot chocolate and everlasting short-term friendships are why “The Polar Express” is the all-time Christmas Eve movie.

A young boy skeptical of what really goes on at the North Pole finds himself on the Polar Express, where he meets new friends, learns to respect others and rebuilds his Christmas spirit.

This movie is best to watch on a dark winter night. Cozy up with a blanket and a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy the ride.

“Adventure Time: Elements”

Jake the dog and Finn the human find themselves on the adventure of their lives in the mini-series “Elements,” which starts the ninth season of “Adventure Time.”

Jake and Finn discover their home and their friend has been covered with candy and in a sugar-brainwashed coma. They work to restore their home and friends in an adventure like no other, creating an icy winter feel to a classic Cartoon Network series.

“Game of Thrones”

The first few seasons of “Game of Thrones” are full of John snow. After all, winter is coming.

While viewers were disappointed with the final season of the show, watching the beginning of “Game of Thrones” can put viewers in a cold winter mood with the white dire wolves, bulky fur coats and snow beyond the wall.

“Phineas and Ferb: S’winter”

Why not mix seasons like summer and winter together like “Phineas and Ferb” in the special “S’winter.”

Phineas and Ferb were on an extended summer vacation when on a particularly hot day, they used a snow cone machine to create winter in summer, also known as S’winter.

This family-friendly Disney channel special brings together a funny season special perfect for a warmer winter night.

“The Amazing World of Gumball: Christmas”

It’s Christmas in Elmore and Santa Claus is coming to town. That is until he’s run over by Gumball and his family. It’s up to them to save Christmas.

Following holiday special cartoons, “The Amazing World of Gumball” is a show for families, teenagers and adults who wish to indulge in holiday festivities but want a break from the classic holiday movies.

