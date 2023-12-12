Beyond the Hive Ep. #5: The 6 to the 916

In this episode of Beyond the Hive, staffers Evan Patocka and Aliza Imran talk with Canadian student Meg Dennison. They discuss why Canadian Thanksgiving is in October instead of November. They also touch on food that is not found in the United States and tourist attractions from around Toronto.

Every international student has a different story to tell. Beyond the Hive aims to shine a light on students at Sacramento State who come from different countries around the world. The State Hornet will sit down with students to give them the opportunity to share their experiences of living in another country and compare cultural differences.