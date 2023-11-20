Beyond the Hive Ep 4: Hustlin’ and Bustlin’

In this episode of Beyond the Hive, podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Aliza Imran chat with Indian student Aranjot Kaur. They discuss Kaur’s MMA career that influenced her move to the U.S., as well as other popular sports in India. They also discuss food, Bollywood vs. Hollywood movies and the college application process.

Every international student has a different story to tell. Beyond the Hive aims to shine a light on students at Sacramento State who come from different countries around the world. The State Hornet will sit down with students to give them the opportunity to share their experiences of living in another country and compare cultural differences.