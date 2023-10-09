Beyond the Hive Ep 2: Kangaroos and Didgeridoos

In this week’s episode of Beyond the Hive, hosts and podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Aliza Imran chat with Australian exchange student Luke Klusman. They talk about how it feels to move across the world, the changing seasons and difference in bug sizes.

Every international student has a different story to tell. Beyond the Hive aims to shine a light on students at Sacramento State who come from different countries around the world. The State Hornet will sit down with students to give them the opportunity to share their experiences of living in another country and compare cultural differences.