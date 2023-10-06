The State Hornet Podcast #3: CapRadio troubles, inadequate restitution for sexual assault vicitms, Sac State Professor Manual Barajas and Sac State football.

Trevor Harris and Aliza Imran discuss the Hornets’ incredible 31-30 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and how Associated Student Body Inc. President Nataly Andrade-Dominguez addressed the financial mismanagement at CapRadio.

Sac State professor of sociology and social justice activist Manual Barajas reflects on challenges and his achievements as a migrant. This week’s episode of Sac State Says addresses student’s concerns with the University’s commitment to their safety.

