Sac State Says: Putting a price on safety; students disapprove of sexual assault sentencing

In 2022, a number of sexual assaults were reported on and nearby the Sacramento State campus with one perpetrator arrested in connection to two sexual assaults in February 2023 after fleeing to Germany.

The FBI apprehended Nida Muhammad Niazy and he was brought back to the states in May 2023 where he was sentenced on August 25. He pleaded no contest and signed a plea deal, which resulted in a two-year jail sentence and $200 in restitution to one of his victims.

In this episode of Sac State Says, students express their disappointment and concern with the sentencing and the safety protocols on campus. Students said they hope for more support from the school going forward.