The State Hornet Podcast #2: Hispanic Heritage Month, COVID-19 surging on campus and a new Disability Cultural Center

In this episode of The State Hornet Podcast, staffers Evan Patocka and Victor Rodriguez Tafoya discuss last week’s news.

Victor talks about Hispanic Heritage Month and the events that Sac State hosted to celebrate. He also talks about the newest article in the Hornet Horrors column, which is an analysis of the movie “The Changeling.”

Evan covers the recent Sac State football loss to Idaho, as well as the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases and recommendations from the Department of Health and Wellness. He also talks about the introduction of the new Disability Cultural Center for the fall 2023 semester.

Show notes:

Hornet Horrors: ‘The Changeling’

Sac State’s upset hangover looms large against Idaho

The COVID-19 surge: what you need to know

Invisible and visible: Disability Access Center aims for inclusivity for all disabled students