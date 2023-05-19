Exit interview with President Robert Nelsen, reflects on legacy at Sac State

Cristian Gonzalez

The State Hornet sat down with Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen for a one-on-one interview before his retirement to come at the end of spring 2023.

Nelsen, who has been president since 2015, reflected on the challenges he faced during his tenure in leadership.

Prior to being appointed as Sac State’s eighth president, Nelsen held a variety of roles on college campuses. Nelsen served as the president of academic affairs for The University of Texas-Pan American and later the president at the same university.

During his leadership, Sac State experienced the COVID-19 shutdown, success in its athletic programs while learning how to adapt to student needs and campus community concerns, according to Nelsen.