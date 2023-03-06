Swarm Report Week 4: Reworked Swarm Report deep-dives into women’s basketball

Neill Little, podcast staffer
(he/him)
Neill Little a recent transfer to The Hornet from SCC. He is a political science/journalism major. Food and sports are his biggest passions.
Isaac Streeter, sports reporter
(he/him)
Isaac Streeter is a senior political science and journalism student and this is his second semester with The State Hornet covering sports. Outside of The State Hornet, Streeter has been published in the Woodland Daily Democrat as well as the Sacramento News & Review. After graduating he hopes to work in professional baseball.
Myla Booth, sports reporter
(she/her)
Myla Booth was born and raised in Oakland, CA. She is a fourth-year political science & journalism major. This is her second semester on the State Hornet covering sports. She focused on being the volleyball beat writer in fall 2022. She hopes to one day become a sports journalist and reporter.
Dylan McNeill, sports editor
(he/him)
Dylan McNeill is a senior working on his second semester as a sports editor at The State Hornet. Previously with The Hornet Dylan has worked as an arts and entertainment staffer as well as the baseball beat writer. McNeill is from Humboldt County, California.