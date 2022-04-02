REPORT: Sac State men’s basketball team hiring former Oklahoma assistant coach as next head coach

David Patrick helped lead Arkansas to an elite eight appearance in 2021

UC Riverside coach David Patrick calls a play during the second half of a Nov. 5, 2019, NCAA basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. Patrick, who was the associate head coach at Oklahoma last season is finalizing a deal to become head coach of Sacramento State’s men’s basketball team per reports.

Photo by Nati Harnik of The Associated Press

The Sacramento State men’s basketball team is firm on hiring former Oklahoma associate head coach David Patrick to be the program’s next head coach, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Sacramento State is finalizing a deal to hire Oklahoma assistant David Patrick, source told @stadium. Patrick has head coaching experience at UC Riverside. IMO, This is a home run hire by AD Mark Orr. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 2, 2022



Before most recently serving on staff with the Sooners this past season, Patrick had previously been a part of coaching trees that included Arkansas, Saint Mary’s, UC Riverside, and even served as a personnel scout for the Houston Rockets.

His hire comes after a season in which the Hornets saw their long-time former head coach Brian Katz retire after the team’s first exhibition game and endured the year with interim head coach Brandon Laird.

Under Laird, the Hornets finished with an 11-18 overall record and 6-14 in conference play.

Patrick, who helped lead Arkansas to an elite eight just one season ago, will take on what is now going to be a rebuilding Sac State program.