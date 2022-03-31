The search for Sac State men’s basketball’s next head coach and the beginning of spring football: SWARM REPORT PODCAST

Patrick Posuniak

Brandon Bailey and Jordan Latimore
March 31, 2022

On this episode of the Swarm Report, sports co-editor Brandon Bailey discusses the state of the softball and baseball teams as they get deeper into conference play, the Sac State football team beginning their spring practices and dives into a conversation with men’s basketball beat writer and sports co-editor Jordan Latimore on the team’s search for a head coach. 



Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod

Show notes:

