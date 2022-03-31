The search for Sac State men’s basketball’s next head coach and the beginning of spring football: SWARM REPORT PODCAST
March 31, 2022
On this episode of the Swarm Report, sports co-editor Brandon Bailey discusses the state of the softball and baseball teams as they get deeper into conference play, the Sac State football team beginning their spring practices and dives into a conversation with men’s basketball beat writer and sports co-editor Jordan Latimore on the team’s search for a head coach.
Show notes:
Sac State men’s basketball set to launch search for next coach
Confidence is key: Sacramento State softball goes 2-3 against Idaho State
Sac State Baseball drops fourth straight series, loses two-of-three to GCU