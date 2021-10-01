More HEERF grants, 88 students run afoul of vaccination policy & more : STATE HORNET PODCAST

During a new episode of The State Hornet Podcast, news reporter Odin Rasco highlights some of the biggest stories from the newsroom this week.

This week’s main stories include the third round of HEERF payments to students, 88 Sac State students who have failed to certify their COVID-19 vaccination status, the State Hornet’s Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, as well as the men’s soccer team’s 1-to-1 tie against Cal Poly.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

