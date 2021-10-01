More HEERF grants, 88 students run afoul of vaccination policy & more : STATE HORNET PODCAST
October 1, 2021
During a new episode of The State Hornet Podcast, news reporter Odin Rasco highlights some of the biggest stories from the newsroom this week.
This week’s main stories include the third round of HEERF payments to students, 88 Sac State students who have failed to certify their COVID-19 vaccination status, the State Hornet’s Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, as well as the men’s soccer team’s 1-to-1 tie against Cal Poly.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Sac State students to receive third round of HEERF grants
88 Sac State students failed to meet COVID-19 vaccination certification deadline
Sac State men’s soccer begins Big West play with 1-1 tie versus Cal Poly
Max ‘Pain’ Griffin on his journey from alley fights to the UFC: NO LIMITS PODCAST
View our comment policy here.