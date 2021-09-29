Max ‘Pain’ Griffin on his journey from alley fights to the UFC: NO LIMITS PODCAST
September 29, 2021
In the penultimate episode of “No Limits,” revisit a conversation hosts Garry Singh and Mack Ervin III had with Sacramento based UFC fighter Max “Pain” Griffin back in May.
Griffin goes in depth about his passion for fighting, his journey from Sacramento to the UFC, the invasion of entertainment and YouTube stars into combat sports, and how he goes about making his predictions for every fight.
This episode was recorded on May 16.
Music: Downtown by Bensound
