PODCAST: Breaking Down the Walls: Looking back on a year of COVID-19

Opinion editor Magaly Muñoz is the host of our newest podcast, Breaking Down the Walls, a chat podcast focused on current events and roundtable discussions.

In the premiere episode, news editor Mercy Sosa, copy editor Jordan Parker and beat writer Chrissy Martinez join Magaly to reflect on one whole year of COVID-19, Zoom University, on-and-off shelter-in-place orders, and the effects the protocols have had on their physical, mental and social health.

Music: Chill Wave by Kevin MacLeod