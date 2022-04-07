Sex positivity and education among college students: BREAKING DOWN THE WALLS PODCAST

Sacramento State professor Heather Woodford talks about sex positivity and education among college students. Woodford was this week’s guest on the latest episode of Breaking Down the Walls. (Photo Illustration by Mack Ervin III)

In this episode of Breaking Down the Walls, managing editor Magaly Muñoz sits down with Sacramento State professor Heather Woodford to talk about sex positivity among young adults and college students.

Woodford also shares advice on how to be more comfortable with your own sexuality and how that translates into comfortability with a sexual partner

Resources for more information on sex and relationships:

SGR Hotline: (415) 989-7374

Scarleteen: Sex education for the real world





Music: Chill Wave by Kevin MacLeod