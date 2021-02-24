Weekly Preview: 5 must watch games for Hornets fans to view this week

What to watch for this week in Hornet Sports. Women’s basketball goes out to Utah to play Weber State. Men’s Baketball has last two home games against the Wildcats, Women’s soccer looks to stay undeafeated at home against William Jessup and more. Graphic by Max Connor

Women’s volleyball heads to Weber State and hopes to secure 6th win of season

The Sacramento State women’s volleyball team is set to travel to Utah to play two consecutive games against Weber State University (8-0) on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. The Hornets (5-3) defeated Idaho for the fourth time this season in a 3-1 victory in back-to-back games.

The Hornets have averaged 11.8 kills per set and locked in a .182 hitting percentage over the past eight games of the season. Head coach Ruben Volta secured his 200th win against Idaho and the team is looking to add another win to their record against Weber State.

Both games will be livestreamed on Pluto TV on channel 1054 and the live stats will be available at Weber State Sports.

Baseball hosts Pacific in first home series of the season

The Sac State baseball team will host their first home game of the season and look to secure their second win against the University of the Pacific on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Hornets (1-2) competed in their first three consecutive games of the season over the weekend and beat Arizona State 4-2 on opening day after a ninth inning grand slam from catcher Dawsen Bacho, but later fell to the Sun Devils 2-1 on Saturday and 3-1 on Sunday. The Hornets are currently batting .147 to start the season.

The game will be livestreamed on the WAC Digital Network and the live stats will be available at StatBroadcast.

Women’s soccer looks to add another win to their undefeated season

The Sac State women’s soccer team will host William Jessup University at Hornet Field at 1 p.m on Saturday. This will be the Hornets’ (1-0-2) fourth matchup of the season after a 1-1 tie against the University of Oregon last Friday.

Skylar Littlefield, Julia Herrera, Christina Lazar and Erika Sosa have all scored in the last three matchups and have accounted for the team’s four total goals. Aaliyah Fesili was named Big Sky defensive player of the week after she completed 15 saves in the team’s last two games. Erika Sosa was also named the Big Sky offensive player of the week as she scored her first goal of the season in a second overtime against St. Mary’s.

The live stats of the game will be available at StatBroadcast.

Women’s basketball seeks to lock down win against winless Weber State

The Sac State women’s basketball team will travel to Weber State to compete on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Hornets (2-17, 2-14 Big Sky) have struggled to find momentum throughout the season, as they average 15 turnovers per game and shoot 36.7% from the field. The team returned home with a 73-66 victory in one of two games against Southern Utah University and ended the game with 33 rebounds, 11 assists and eight turnovers.

Milee Enger led the team in scoring against Southern Utah, pouring in 17 points. The Hornets have a two game advantage in the standings over Weber State as the Wildcats have yet to win a game this season with a 0-17 record overall and a 0-14 record in Big Sky Conference play.

Boths games will be livestreamed on Pluto TV on channel 1054 and the live stats will be available at Weber State Sports.

Men’s basketball looking to end the wildcats winning streak

The Sac State men’s basketball team will host Weber State at the Nest on Thursday for a 5:05 p.m. tipoff.

The Hornets (7-8, 4-6 Big Sky) have had 10 games canceled throughout the season and currently sit at eighth in the Big Sky Conference standings. The team is 5-1 at home and 2-7 on the road and is coming off back-to-back against Southern Utah by scores of 88-69 and 77-59.

Christian Terrell led the Hornets in scoring with 18 points and four assists while Ethan Esposito led the second game with 16 points and eight rebounds. The Weber State Wildcats (14-5, 9-3 Big Sky) are currently on a three game winning streak and are third place in the Big Sky.

The game will be livestreamed on Pluto TV on channel 1052 and the live stats will be available at StatBroadcast.