Swarm Report Feb. 21: baseball and women’s tennis lose

Each day The State Hornet will recap all the action from the day of sports at Sacramento State. Sunday Sac State baseball dropped the rubber match of their series to Arizona State and women's tennis fell to UC Davis, remaining winless.

Hornets’ offense sputters in the desert, drops series to Sun Devils

Sac State’s baseball team (1-2) lost 3-1 In Sunday’s rubber match against Arizona State (2-1), only recording one hit against Sun Devil starting pitcher, Erik Tolman.

When the Sun Devils went to the bullpen, the Hornets’ luck did not improve, as they only mustered one base runner in the final four innings of the game.

Sophomore pitcher Eli Saul got the start for the Hornets for his first appearance of the season. He went four innings allowing seven hits and three runs, while striking out four. The Hornets bullpen was a bright spot, getting four scoreless innings while allowing just three baserunners.

FINAL | Another close game in the desert, but Sacramento State drops Sunday’s series finale against the #15 Sun Devils, 3-1. #StingersUp W: Tolman (1-0), L: Saul (0-1), Sv: Osman (1) — Sac State Baseball (@SacStBaseball) February 21, 2021

Offensively, there wasn’t much action for the Hornets, the one hit was an RBI double from sophomore left fielder Hunter Dorraugh.

The Hornets took game one of the series on Friday but dropped the next two scoring only one run in each game.

Sac State are set to face University of the Pacific Thursday for their home opener, with the first pitch scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Women’s Tennis continues to struggle, loses 7-0 to UC Davis

The early season struggles continued Sunday for the Sac State women’s tennis team as they were defeated by UC Davis 7-0. The Hornets have now dropped four straight matches to open the season and suffered their third scoreless defeat.

For doubles, the Hornets went 1-2, with the lone win coming from Paige Alter and Shauna Casey when they defeated UC Davis’ Kristina Evloeva and Yana Gurevich by a score of 7-5.

Our home opener is finally here! We’re hosting our Causeway rivals, the UC Davis Aggies, today at noon. #StingersUp 🐝🎾 pic.twitter.com/mA41hLxbp7 — Sacramento State Women’s Tennis (@SacStateWTennis) February 21, 2021

Two of the singles matches went to three sets, Casey taking UC Davis’ Evloeva before losing 10-4. The other being Sac State’s Tsveti Yotova going three sets before falling to Shirley Hall 10-8.

The Hornets get right back into the action hosting San Jose State at 1 p.m. Monday, as they search for their first win.