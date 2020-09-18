CRIME MAP: Three arrested for active warrants

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Five crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending Sept. 12.

Three were arrested due to active warrants from other law enforcement agencies. All three were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

An “other agency” warrant arrest occurs when police run records checks on a subject and find that another law enforcement agency has an active warrant for their arrest, said Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa. He said warrants can be issued for people who are not held to answer for their crimes or failed to appear at a court date.

Most warrant arrests at Sac State are made based on warrants from outside agencies, Iwasa said. He said Sac State police will not know information on the charges for the warrant.

“We will just check with the jurisdiction to see if the warrant is still active, and if it is and they want him, then we’ll arrest them for it,” Iwasa said.

Five crimes were reported on campus this week compared to four last week.

In the second week of school in fall 2019 before COVID-19 moved classes online, nine crimes were reported, four of them being thefts and two being hit-and-runs with property damage only, according to Sac State PD crime logs.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Other Agency Misdemeanor Warrant

Location: Folsom Hall

Reported on: Sept. 8, 2020 at 8:56 a.m.

Description: Report of a suspicious male subject peering into vehicles and in possession of an open container of alcohol. Officers made contact with the subject. A records check revealed he had a no bail warrant. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Arresting officer: Officer Miller

Arrested: Male, 46 years old

Report of Theft

Location: Lot 2

Reported on: Sept. 9, 2020 at 1:11 p.m.

Description: Victim reported the theft of a catalytic converter. Occurred Sept. 8, 2020 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Burglary

Location: Riverview Hall

Reported on: Sept. 10, 2020 at 7:48 a.m.

Description: Unknown subject broke into the bike compound and stole a bicycle. Occurred Sept. 10, 2020 around 1:43 a.m. Case pending.

Status: Open Case

Other Agency Felony Warrant

Location: Parking Structure V

Reported on: Sept. 10, 2020 at 10:15 a.m.

Description: Report of a male subject tampering with electrical equipment in Parking Structure V. Officers contacted the subject. A records check revealed the subject had a no bail felony warrant. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Arresting officer: Officer Light

Arrested: Male, 35 years old

Other Agency Felony Warrant

Location: Lot 10

Reported on: Sept. 12, 2020 at 2:57 a.m.

Description: Officer Parker located a suspicious occupied vehicle in Lot 10. The occupants were contacted and a records check revealed one subject had a felony no bail warrant. The subject was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Arresting officer: Officer Parker

Arrested: Male, no date of birth or age given