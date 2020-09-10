CRIME MAP: Man arrested after using a sink in Sequoia Hall to bathe himself

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Four crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending Sept. 5.

One man was seen using a bathroom sink to bathe himself at Sequoia Hall Tuesday, Sept. 1. After officers made contact with the man, they found there was a warrant for his arrest due to a parole violation.

The man was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The week before school started, only three crimes were reported. This summer, 33 crimes were reported, an average of 1.9 crimes every week.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Report of Theft

Location: Parking Structure I

Reported on: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:14 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her unattended backpack was stolen around 5:45 p.m. Officers investigated and were able to track the victim’s cell phone to a nearby off-campus campsite. A male subject was located at the campsite and he was found to be in possession of the stolen property. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Arresting officer: Officer Yaya

Arrested: Male, 40 years old

Other Agency Felony Warrant

Location: Sequoia Hall

Reported on: Sept. 1, 2020 at 5:20 p.m.

Description: Sacramento State Police dispatch center received two phone calls regarding a suspicious male subject bathing himself using a bathroom sink. Officers contacted the subject. A records check revealed the subject had a no bail felony warrant for a parole violation. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Arresting officer: Officer Martinez

Arrested: Male, 57 years old

Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing Officer

Location: Parking Structure V

Reported on: Sept. 2, 2020 at 2:52 p.m.

Description: Report of a suspicious person prowling near a vehicle in Parking Structure V. Officers made contact with the female subject, she refused to identify herself, and became combative with the officers. She was issued a misdemeanor citation and released on scene.

Status: Arrest

Arresting officer: Officer Thompson

Arrested: Female, 20 years old

Possession of Marijuana

Location: Parking Structure V

Reported on: Sept. 4, 2020

Description: Citation issued: 11357(a)(2) – Person at least 18 years of age but under 21 years of age in possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Status: Citation issued