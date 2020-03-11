11 of the best Sac State tweets about the coronavirus chaos

After Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen announced Thursday that Sacramento State will move classes online for the rest of the semester amid coronavirus fears, students took to Twitter to get their frustrations out and react to the news.

One tweet blew up, gaining over 10,000 likes and 100,000 views in under 24 hours. The tweet by senior kinesiology major Elijah Williams poked fun at the state of the 2020 commencement ceremony.

“I think the tweet blew up so fast because it provided comic relief about a serious situation,” Williams said in a direct message via Twitter. “A good majority of the people who interacted with this tweet were people graduating this spring as well, or family/friends of someone who is graduating.”

The tweet made its way outside of Sac State since many students across the country could relate to it.

“All of us are in the same boat and are uncertain of how our last semester will play out. Thus, we can only take it day by day and laugh about certain situations,” Williams said.

“The video was a harmless joke made to provide laughter to my fellow peers. In all seriousness, I hope everyone takes the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe during these critical times.”

Like Williams, other students coped with the situation though jokes.

Here are 11 of the funniest tweets from Sac State students about the situation before and after the university’s announcement that classes will shift to online instruction:

1.

Me at my Sac State online graduation ceremony because of the #CoronaVirus 🦠 😂 pic.twitter.com/8lZUIg53sQ — Elijah Williams (@ewilliams824) March 11, 2020

2.

sac state is moving to online FOR THE WHOLE SEMESTER…damn my plan to make the kid in my class fall in love with me isn’t going to work then😔😔 — cynthia (@cynthiarivera_) March 12, 2020

3.

Sac State finally decided to stop being a necio & switched to online classes pic.twitter.com/AvZTRsA09a — Ale✨ (@OsoAle__) March 12, 2020

4.

This is how we gon be at our online Sac State Graduation. #stingerzup pic.twitter.com/NUmXmhnCfs — Rainmaker (@Thee_Raul_C) March 12, 2020

5.

Before Sac State sends everybody home for the coronavirus anyone wanna admit they got a crush on me pic.twitter.com/ghgkxXukf6 — Nijzel 🥶🤧 (@nijthewriter) March 11, 2020

6.

Sac State students after the 4th email today #STINGERSDOWN pic.twitter.com/yFchqf4Z2f — Martin Magaña Jr. (@martin_magana30) March 11, 2020

7.

every sac state student with the back and forth emails from Pres. Nelson and professors 😅 pic.twitter.com/DA1u9iCnVo — isel gutierrez♡ (@iselitaaa_) March 12, 2020

8.

@sacstate classes the rest of spring semester boutta be like pic.twitter.com/9LMwLwezle — Ryu Narvaza (@RyuNarvaza) March 12, 2020

9.

Sac state really has me going to class shoulder to shoulder with people that sound like they’re on their deathbed pic.twitter.com/9G6ARsO16H — miriam (@mkalopsia) March 10, 2020

10.

I think sac state is trying to kill off the thousands of students they accidentally accepted last semester 🧐 — KOBE (@itspikaaa) March 11, 2020

11.