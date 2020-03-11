11 of the best Sac State tweets about the coronavirus chaos

Brooke Uhlenhop

Brooke Uhlenhop
March 13, 2020

After Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen announced Thursday that Sacramento State will move classes online for the rest of the semester amid coronavirus fears, students took to Twitter to get their frustrations out and react to the news. 

One tweet blew up, gaining over 10,000 likes and 100,000 views in under 24 hours. The tweet by senior kinesiology major Elijah Williams poked fun at the state of the 2020 commencement ceremony.

Story continues below tweet.

“I think the tweet blew up so fast because it provided comic relief about a serious situation,” Williams said in a direct message via Twitter. “A good majority of the people who interacted with this tweet were people graduating this spring as well, or family/friends of someone who is graduating.” 

The tweet made its way outside of Sac State since many students across the country could relate to it.  

RELATED: Sac State students are asking for transparency and safety, not a vacation

“All of us are in the same boat and are uncertain of how our last semester will play out. Thus, we can only take it day by day and laugh about certain situations,” Williams said. 

“The video was a harmless joke made to provide laughter to my fellow peers. In all seriousness, I hope everyone takes the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe during these critical times.”

Like Williams, other students coped with the situation though jokes. 

Here are 11 of the funniest tweets from Sac State students about the situation before and after the university’s announcement that classes will shift to online instruction:

1.

2. 

3. 

4. 

5. 

6. 

7. 

8. 

9. 

10. 

11. 

Related Stories
Sac State accidentally accepts 3,500 waitlisted students
Sac State accidentally accepts 3,500 waitlisted students
Sac State Faculty Senate meets to discuss online class transition amid coronavirus concerns
Sac State Faculty Senate meets to discuss online class transition amid coronavirus concerns
Sac State to suspend most in-person classes over coronavirus concerns
Sac State to suspend most in-person classes over coronavirus concerns