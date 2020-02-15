Early struggles hamper Sac State women’s basketball team in road loss

Sac State sophomore point guard Milee Enger shoots a 3-pointer against Northern Colorado on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Nest. The Hornets fell to the Bears 90-73 on the road Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Sacramento State women’s basketball team fell behind early once again Saturday afternoon, leading to a 90-73 wire-to-wire loss at the University of Northern Colorado.

The Hornets (8-16, 6-9 Big Sky Conference) were once again without senior forward Kennedy Nicholas when they played against the Bears (11-12, 7-7) as she is currently out with a right-ankle injury suffered on Feb. 8 against Idaho State.

Northern Colorado got out to a 10-0 lead three minutes into the contest and never looked back. The Hornets fought back to trim the lead to four at 12-8 until the Bears went on a 7-0 run to reclaim a double-digit lead. Northern Colorado led Sac State 24-15 after one period.

Following a made 3-pointer from sophomore guard Summer Menke, the Hornets trailed 33-26 with a little under six minutes remaining in the first half. However, the Bears closed the second quarter on a 16-3 run to take a commanding 20 point lead at 49-29 into halftime.

Northern Colorado remained in control in the second half. The Bears stretched their lead to as big as 29 points in the third quarter. The Hornets made the score more respectable with an 8-0 run to close the period and trailed 70-49 going into the fourth.

For the first time all game, Sac State outscored Northern Colorado in a period during the fourth quarter. The Hornets won the period 24-20, however it was not nearly enough. Northern Colorado never trailed Saturday afternoon and defeated Sac State handily, 90-73.

The Bears dominated the game on the boards and in the paint, leading them to victory. Northern Colorado outscored Sac State 48-22 in the paint and outrebounded the Hornets 41-28.

Northern Colorado also shot the lights out. The Bears made 56.7% of their field goals (34-of-60) and 50% from three (10-of-20) in the win, compared to the Hornets who shot 35.6% and 37%, respectively.

Sac State was led in scoring by sophomore point guard Milee Enger and senior guard Gabi Bade who each contributed 15 points and three steals. Senior guard Camariah King scored 14 points with four assists and two rebounds. Menke added 11 points on 4-of-8 from the field in the loss.

Freshman forward Alisha Davis led the way for Northern Colorado as she had a game-high 22 points on 10-of-15 from the field and four rebounds. Freshman guard Jasmine Gayles scored 21 points on 5-of-5 from three with a game-high seven rebounds and four assists. Freshman forward Kurstyn Harden and sophomore guard Micayla Isenbart each contributed 11 points in the win.