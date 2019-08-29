A Tribe Quartet plays ‘Black American Music’ at first Sac State Nooner

A Tribe Quartet, a Sacramento band who describe the genre they perform as “Black American Music,” headlined Sacramento State’s UNIQUE Programs’ first Nooner of the fall semester, Wednesday, a weekly showing of performing arts typically held at noon.

When asked about why the band describes their music as “Black American Music”, drummer Zehirn Sims said, “When we say ‘Black American Music,’ we are just telling everyone that yes, you can love hip-hop, yes you can like funk, you can like rock ‘n’ roll and all that stuff, but know where it comes from.”

Sims added that the band, which includes David Mckissick, Ellwood Allen Jr. and Eric Kuvakos, a Sac State Alumni, embraces its culture and its Blackness, producing what they call “Black American Music.”

A Tribe Quartet is kicking off the first Nooner of the academic year hosted by @SacStateUNiQUE in the Serna Plaza. They describe their music as Black American Music. @TheStateHornet pic.twitter.com/QZSEaPSOUO — Ronaldo Gomez (@ronaldogomezss) August 28, 2019

A Tribe Quartet performed variations of what sounded like jazz music, but Mckissick, who plays keyboard and trumpet for the band, prefers to steer clear of classification.

“We’re showcasing the roots of the music,” Mckissick said. “Jazz is a very commercial word.”

Students were treated to popcorn given out by UNIQUE, as well as a build-your-own button station put together by Sac State’s Peak Adventures.

Isaiah Marable, a Sac State kinesiology major and track sprint runner came to the event after walking past a sign posted next to River Front.

“I really think it’s important (to have events like this) because it lets people get out of their shell,” Marable said.

Marable added that outside concerts give people a chance to go outside instead of “sitting in a building.”