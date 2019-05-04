The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Drone drops flyers with swastikas over Sacramento State bridge dinner

Flyers also dropped near the Golden 1 Center

Flyers were dropped on both sides of the Guy West Bridge via aerial drone during Sac State's annual Farm to Fork festival. The flyers featured anti-media propaganda, with one reading 'Stop the press!!!' and another featuring a black swastika on a red background.

Dominic Vitiello - The State Hornet

Flyers were dropped on both sides of the Guy West Bridge via aerial drone during Sac State's annual Farm to Fork festival. The flyers featured anti-media propaganda, with one reading 'Stop the press!!!' and another featuring a black swastika on a red background.

Dominic Vitiello and Claire Morgan
May 3, 2019
Filed under Campus, Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A drone dropped flyers featuring swastikas and anti-media sentiments over Sacramento State’s annual “Bites on the Bridge” Farm-to-Fork dinner held Friday on the Guy West Bridge.

Flyers were also dropped near the Golden 1 Center on Friday, where hundreds were gathered waiting to enter the stadium for an Ariana Grande concert.

Not all of the flyers had the same design – one flyer featured several anti-media statements placed over a red X and phrases like “stop the TV whore takeover” and “the press is the enemy,” and another flyer featured a swastika.

Story continues below tweet.

Flyers were released on both sides of the Guy West Bridge by an aerial drone around 6:30 p.m.

Sac State President Robert Nelsen, who was at the event when the flyers dropped, said he was appalled by the messaging on the flyers and that the university hopes to “stop whoever did this.”

“Sacramento State condemns in the strongest terms the dissemination of hate speech and propaganda Friday evening at our annual fundraising dinner on the Guy West Bridge,” Nelsen said in a statement Friday night. “The anonymous act of spreading such vile material is offensive and runs counter to the principles of inclusion and diversity practiced at Sac State. It did not stop the event, nor will it slow our march toward greater understanding and commitment to the rights and safety of our campus community.”

The sold-out dinner was not interrupted by the incident, and guests continued to eat on the Guy West Bridge more than an hour after the flyers were dropped.

Story continues below tweet.

The Sacramento State Police Department was notified about the incident and will handle the subsequent investigation, according to university spokesman Brian Blomster.

The Sacramento State Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The flyers dropped on campus include web addresses to “The Red ‘X’ Society” social media accounts, which feature anti-media posts and a link to an April video of a drone releasing flyers over the California State Capitol.

Story continues below video.

One version of the flyers dropped over campus featured “Tracy Mapes © 2018” written in the top left corner.

American River College student and Sacramento resident Tracy Mapes was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of dropping anti-media leaflets over two NFL games in Santa Clara and Oakland, the American River Current reported in 2017.

Twitter user @TracyMapes tweeted links to what appear to be overhead drone images of the State Capitol and surrounding area on Thursday.

Story continues below photo.

Screenshot via Box
Twitter user @TracyMapes posted a Box link to this image on Twitter Thursday, of what appears to be an overhead drone shot of the California State Capitol. Box is a file sharing service for businesses.

The same user also tweeted photos of the flyers that fell over Sacramento on Friday.

Story continues below tweet.

Mapes was a staff member on the Current, American River College’s student news organization, during the spring 2016 semester, but left after butting heads with other staff members, The Current reported in 2017. Mapes began working on a manifesto he called the “Red ‘X’ Society” sometime before his time on staff.

Additional reporting by Margherita Beale.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Drone drops flyers with swastikas over Sacramento State bridge dinner

    Campus

    Sac State UNIQUE to host movie screening of ‘The Hate U Give’

  • Drone drops flyers with swastikas over Sacramento State bridge dinner

    Campus

    Student group working to bring new sorority to Sac State

  • Drone drops flyers with swastikas over Sacramento State bridge dinner

    Campus

    Ghanaian artist collaborates with Sac State students on fantasy coffin

  • Drone drops flyers with swastikas over Sacramento State bridge dinner

    Campus

    MAP: The best spots to de-stress at Sac State

  • Drone drops flyers with swastikas over Sacramento State bridge dinner

    Campus

    Sac State defensive leader hopes to hear his name on NFL Draft

  • Drone drops flyers with swastikas over Sacramento State bridge dinner

    Campus

    Video: The State Hornet prints its last issue ever

  • Drone drops flyers with swastikas over Sacramento State bridge dinner

    Campus

    Sac State student group to host color party for students before finals

  • Drone drops flyers with swastikas over Sacramento State bridge dinner

    Campus

    #SacStateSays: ‘Do you have any theories or expectations for Avengers: Endgame?’

  • Drone drops flyers with swastikas over Sacramento State bridge dinner

    Campus

    The State Hornet celebrates its 70th anniversary

  • Drone drops flyers with swastikas over Sacramento State bridge dinner

    Campus

    FROM THE ARCHIVES: 50 years of coed dorm living at Sac State

Navigate Right