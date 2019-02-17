The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

Hornets fall to 5-9 in conference play

Sac+State+head+coach+Brian+Katz+talks+to+the+Hornets+during+a+timeout.+Sac+State+lost+to+Northern+Arizona+78-66.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

Sac State head coach Brian Katz talks to the Hornets during a timeout. Sac State lost to Northern Arizona 78-66.

Sac State head coach Brian Katz talks to the Hornets during a timeout. Sac State lost to Northern Arizona 78-66.

Andres Sanchez - The State Hornet

Sac State head coach Brian Katz talks to the Hornets during a timeout. Sac State lost to Northern Arizona 78-66.

Andres Sanchez - The State Hornet

Andres Sanchez - The State Hornet

Sac State head coach Brian Katz talks to the Hornets during a timeout. Sac State lost to Northern Arizona 78-66.

Dominique Walker
February 17, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sacramento State men’s basketball lost at home against Northern Arizona 78-66 bringing its record to 11-12 overall and 5-9 in conference play.

Sac State trailed the whole game and this loss brings its home record to 7-4.

Northern Arizona’s offense was efficient, shooting 57 percent from the field and 10-21 from 3-point range.

NAU sophomore point guard Carlos Hines had a 17 point and 10 assist double-double.

“They got out to an easy lead, we didn’t make it hard for them at all and gave them easy buckets and it continued throughout the game.””

— Marcus Graves

The Hornets allowed Northern Arizona to shoot 70 percent from the field in the second half and Sac State shot 50 percent from the field in that same time.

“I thought they were the more aggressive team. They had lost four in a row so they were highly motivated,” Katz said. “Thought they had a great game plan and I thought that they just played harder. They just had more of an edge that we did.”

Sac State senior guard Marcus Graves finished with 18 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

“We gave them way too much confidence early,” Graves said. “They got out to an easy lead, we didn’t make it hard for them at all and gave them easy buckets and it continued throughout the game.”

Sac State sophomore forward Bryce Fowler scored 16 points in 29 minutes of play.

“We weren’t as good defensively today. We let No. 21 who scored 0 points last time we played them and he at 14 tonight,” Fowler said. “We gave them confidence early and we didn’t score the ball well tonight, we gave up 78 so we didn’t defend as well as we have lately.”

Northern Arizona was able to score 16 points off of the Hornets 15 turnovers.

Sac State will play their next game at home against Weber State on Feb. 21.

RELATED: Senior guard having career year after return from back surgery

Related Stories
Sac State men’s basketball defeats Southern Utah 84-73
Sac State men’s basketball defeats Southern Utah 84-73
Sac State men’s basketball defeats Portland State 78-67
Sac State men’s basketball defeats Portland State 78-67
Graves double-double leads Sac State basketball to 21-point win
Graves double-double leads Sac State basketball to 21-point win
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

    Basketball

    Sac State men’s basketball defeats Southern Utah 84-73

  • Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

    Basketball

    Senior guard having career year after return from back surgery

  • Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

    Basketball

    Sac State men’s basketball defeats Portland State 78-67

  • Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

    Basketball

    Sac State women’s basketball loses to Northern Colorado

  • Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

    Basketball

    Sac State men’s basketball lose 2 out of 3 on road trip

  • Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

    Basketball

    Hornets bounce back with 77-62 win over Weber State

  • Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

    Basketball

    Shooting struggles doom women’s basketball team in loss to Idaho State

  • Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

    Basketball

    Sac State men’s basketball can’t complete comeback against EWU

  • Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

    Basketball

    Graves double-double leads Sac State basketball to 21-point win

  • Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

    Basketball

    Nicholas dominates to lead Hornets to second straight win

Navigate Right