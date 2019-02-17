Sac State men’s basketball defeated at home by Northern Arizona

Sacramento State men’s basketball lost at home against Northern Arizona 78-66 bringing its record to 11-12 overall and 5-9 in conference play.

Sac State trailed the whole game and this loss brings its home record to 7-4.

Northern Arizona’s offense was efficient, shooting 57 percent from the field and 10-21 from 3-point range.

NAU sophomore point guard Carlos Hines had a 17 point and 10 assist double-double.

“ “They got out to an easy lead, we didn’t make it hard for them at all and gave them easy buckets and it continued throughout the game.”” — Marcus Graves

The Hornets allowed Northern Arizona to shoot 70 percent from the field in the second half and Sac State shot 50 percent from the field in that same time.

“I thought they were the more aggressive team. They had lost four in a row so they were highly motivated,” Katz said. “Thought they had a great game plan and I thought that they just played harder. They just had more of an edge that we did.”

Sac State senior guard Marcus Graves finished with 18 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

“We gave them way too much confidence early,” Graves said. “They got out to an easy lead, we didn’t make it hard for them at all and gave them easy buckets and it continued throughout the game.”

Sac State sophomore forward Bryce Fowler scored 16 points in 29 minutes of play.

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa dishes it to Ethan Esposito to cut the lead to 3. Northern Arizona leads with 12:50 remaining in the game. pic.twitter.com/Z1fRWeiABB — Dominique Walker (@DomoWalk) February 17, 2019

“We weren’t as good defensively today. We let No. 21 who scored 0 points last time we played them and he at 14 tonight,” Fowler said. “We gave them confidence early and we didn’t score the ball well tonight, we gave up 78 so we didn’t defend as well as we have lately.”

Northern Arizona was able to score 16 points off of the Hornets 15 turnovers.

Sac State will play their next game at home against Weber State on Feb. 21.

RELATED: Senior guard having career year after return from back surgery