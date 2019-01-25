Graves double-double leads Sac State basketball to 21-point win

Sacramento State senior point guard Marcus Graves recorded a double-double as the Hornets defeated the University of Idaho 69-48 and improved their record to 8-8 overall and 2-5 in the Big Sky Conference.

Sac State led for 35 minutes and 14 seconds and the biggest lead of the game was 25 points.

The Hornets defense forced 14 turnovers and held the Vandals to 38.6 percent shooting from the field.

Sac State also outrebounded Idaho 34-24 and junior center Joshua Patton led the Hornets with 8 rebounds.

RELATED: Hornets lose in final seconds against Idaho State

“My coaches, my teammates, everybody wants me to dominate,” Patton said. “I want to go out there every game and play hard and get my shots up and everything, and score and play good defense. So when I’m able to go do that for them it feels great.”

Sacramento State is now 5-2 at home this season and five of its next eight games are set to take place at home.

Head coach Brian Katz said it is important to win on your own floor and protect home court.

“I always say we should go undefeated,” Katz said. “We gave two away but (home wins are) really important, especially in this conference because road wins are so hard to get.”

Gallery | 8 Photos Andres Sanchez - The State Hornet Sac State junior center Joshua Patton hangs on the him after he dunked the basketball in the Hornets 69-48 win over Idaho on Thursday.

Close

Marcus Graves had 14 points and got his teammates involved offensively with 10 assists, giving him his third double-double of the season.

“That’s the key to get other guys going, gives them confidence, make sure they’re engaged in the game,” Graves said. “I think that helps them on defense as well, knowing they’re involved on offense they will play better on defense. That was my goal tonight to get guys involved.”

The Hornets next game is Jan. 26 at The Nest against Eastern Washington.

RELATED: Sac State men’s basketball beats Cal State Fullerton in overtime