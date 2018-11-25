Sac State men’s basketball beats Cal State Fullerton in overtime
Graves’ double-double lead Hornets to first 3-0 season start since 2015-16 season
November 25, 2018
Filed under Basketball, Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Sacramento State men’s basketball team led by 18 points in the second half and eventually defeated California State University, Fullerton 87-82 in overtime Saturday at the Nest.
With the win, Sac State men’s basketball improves their season to [3-0] for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
The Hornets led against Cal State Fullerton [2-5] by 18 points with 11:16 remaining in the game. Cal State Fullerton eventually tied the game with 1:08 remaining in regulation and went into overtime tied at 72-72.
Sac State sophomore forward Ethan Esposito and senior guard Marcus Graves combined for 11 of the team’s 15 points to secure the win for the Hornets in overtime.
Graves had a 22-point and 12-rebound double-double with eight assists and Esposito had a 14-point and 10-rebound double-double.
The Hornets got 21 second-chance points and outrebounded Cal State Fullerton 50-38.
Sac State will try to remain undefeated at University of California, Santa Barbara Nov. 29.
RELATED: Sac State men’s basketball defeats UC Davis 58-55
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.