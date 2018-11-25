Sac State men’s basketball beats Cal State Fullerton in overtime

Slideshow • 4 Photos Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet The Sac State bench celebrates during the Hornets 87-82 overtime win over Cal State Fullerton Saturday.

Close

The Sacramento State men’s basketball team led by 18 points in the second half and eventually defeated California State University, Fullerton 87-82 in overtime Saturday at the Nest.

With the win, Sac State men’s basketball improves their season to [3-0] for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The Hornets led against Cal State Fullerton [2-5] by 18 points with 11:16 remaining in the game. Cal State Fullerton eventually tied the game with 1:08 remaining in regulation and went into overtime tied at 72-72.

Sac State sophomore forward Ethan Esposito and senior guard Marcus Graves combined for 11 of the team’s 15 points to secure the win for the Hornets in overtime.

Graves had a 22-point and 12-rebound double-double with eight assists and Esposito had a 14-point and 10-rebound double-double.

The Hornets got 21 second-chance points and outrebounded Cal State Fullerton 50-38.

Sac State will try to remain undefeated at University of California, Santa Barbara Nov. 29.

RELATED: Sac State men’s basketball defeats UC Davis 58-55