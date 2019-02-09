The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Sac State orders Delta Chi fraternity to “cease and desist all activity”

Hazing investigation continues after second anonymous email claims to provide video evidence

Margherita Beale and Will Coburn
February 9, 2019
Filed under Campus, Featured, Instagram, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sacramento State’s Delta Chi chapter has been ordered to cease and desist all activity as of Friday in the midst of a university investigation into allegations of hazing.

The decision came from Student Organizations & Leadership after a second anonymous email sent to The State Hornet included a video said to show the hazing of a current member of the university’s Delta Chi chapter.

According to the anonymous source, the video shows a current member of Delta Chi being “kidnapped” in 2017. The video shows a man gagged and bound on a table as others hold their cellphones and laugh.

The video comes after a previously emailed photo from the anonymous source caused the university to open an investigation into hazing in the Delta Chi fraternity.

RELATED: Video from anonymous source claims to show Sac State fraternity hazing ritual

Official logs show that Delta Chi was given a warning for hazing in 2015, which was the first year the chapter was allowed back on campus after a suspension for a rules violation that included hazing.

According to Beth Lesen, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Sac State, Sac State’s interim director for SO&L sent Delta Chi’s chapter president Andrew Vonwall a cease and desist letter Friday.

Sac State first saw the video on Friday after The State Hornet published it, Lesen said.

The anonymous sender sent the initial photo to The State Hornet and Sac State administration. The video was sent to The State Hornet and The Sacramento Bee.

In the cease and desist letter, the chapter was informed that they cannot operate as a student organization until further notice, Lesen said. This means that the chapter cannot conduct any fraternity-related business, including events and meetings, until the investigation is over.

RELATED: Investigation into Sac State fraternity continues

“Failure to abide by that order could result in the immediate removal of recognition from the University,” the university said in a statement.

According to Lesen, the fraternity is being “cooperative, forthright and responsive” with the investigation.

Lesen said that anyone with information about any allegations of impropriety is strongly encouraged to share that information so that the university can conduct as thorough of an investigation as possible.

Sac State asks that anyone with information on a possible act of hazing call Student Organizations & Leadership at (916) 278-6595.

As of press time, the university’s Delta Chi chapter has not responded to requests for comment.

In response to The State Hornet’s tweet, which included a screenshot of the anonymously sent video, former Delta Chi member Maroun Abiabdalla responded saying, “That’s from the war in syria (sic).”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sacramento State is investigating the university’s Delta Chi chapter after an anonymous tip detailed the fraternity’s alleged hazing practices. Have you or someone you know experienced hazing? Let us know in the survey below.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Sac State orders Delta Chi fraternity to “cease and desist all activity”

    Breaking News

    Video from anonymous source claims to show Sac State fraternity hazing ritual

  • Sac State orders Delta Chi fraternity to “cease and desist all activity”

    Campus

    Former Iranian ambassador speaks at Sac State panel

  • Sac State orders Delta Chi fraternity to “cease and desist all activity”

    Campus

    Sac State’s dance program patiently awaits accreditation

  • Sac State orders Delta Chi fraternity to “cease and desist all activity”

    Campus

    #MeToo founder Tarana Burke gives lecture at Sac State

  • Sac State orders Delta Chi fraternity to “cease and desist all activity”

    Campus

    #SacStateSays: ‘Would you consider going to a CSU in Stockton?’

  • Sac State orders Delta Chi fraternity to “cease and desist all activity”

    Campus

    Major Sac State construction projects total over $206 million

  • Sac State orders Delta Chi fraternity to “cease and desist all activity”

    Campus

    Driverless shuttles named ‘Olli’ coming to Sac State

  • Sac State orders Delta Chi fraternity to “cease and desist all activity”

    Campus

    Q&A: Brittany Patterson, track and field athlete, still loves Takis

  • Sac State orders Delta Chi fraternity to “cease and desist all activity”

    Campus

    EDITORIAL: Sac State needs renovation, not construction

  • Sac State orders Delta Chi fraternity to “cease and desist all activity”

    Campus

    University Union’s Games Room set to reopen this semester

Navigate Right