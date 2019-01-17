Women’s March Sacramento to take place Saturday at California Capitol

Sacramento’s 2019 Women’s March will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, with participants leaving from Southside Park and heading toward the Capitol.

The Sacramento Women’s March echoes similar events nationwide. The Women’s March began in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

According to the Women’s March website, the goal of the march is to harness the political power of women to create change.

“Women’s March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists & organizers to engage in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs and events,” the Women’s March mission statement reads. “Women’s March is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.”

This year’s march will coincide with Women’s Voices Day in Sacramento. At last year’s march, Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced he would recognize the third Saturday of January as Women’s Voices Day, according to Women’s March Sacramento’s website.

The march will end with a rally at the California Capitol from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The keynote speakers for the rally are We Said Enough Foundation founders Adama Iwu, Samantha Corbin and Alicia Lewis. We Said Enough was founded after Iwu and Corbin led the publication of an open letter in the Los Angeles Times about the culture of sexual assault and harassment in politics.

The Women’s March Sacramento website suggests participants take public transit, carpool or reserve parking and arrive 45 minutes before the march begins at 10 a.m.

