Sac State men’s basketball can’t complete comeback against EWU

Hornets fall to 2-6 in conference after losing in overtime 94-92

Senior+guard+Marcus+Graves+had+29+points+and+9+assists+in+the+Hornets+94-92+overtime+loss+to+Eastern+Washington+on+Saturday.
Sac State men’s basketball can’t complete comeback against EWU

Dominique Walker
January 27, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Sports

The Sacramento State men’s basketball team lost in overtime to Eastern Washington 94-92 Saturday, and the Hornets are now 8-9 overall and 2-6 in Big Sky Conference play.

The Hornets have now lost 7 of their last 9 games.

Sac State got off to a slow start and trailed by 17 points early in the first half.

Eastern Washington (6-13, 4-4) led for 40 minutes and 56 seconds of the 45 minute game and the Hornets only led for 41 seconds, which came in overtime.

Senior point guard Marcus Graves hit a game-tying three point shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

“I felt like I knew I was going to hit it,” Graves said. “I had a tough night shooting, things weren’t really going my way, JP (Joshua Patton) set a great screen for me and got me open then I just shot it with confidence.”

Graves had 29 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Hornets struggled to shoot from the field, finishing 31 for 74, but the lack of 3-point efficiency made it even harder for them to score.

Sac State is ranked tenth in the conference in 3-point percentage and is last with only 88 made three point shots on the season.

The bench team of Sacramento State scored 22 points, 19 coming from junior forward Ethan Esposito, who shot 7 of 15.

“We are becoming more efficient, we are doing a better job that way,” said Sac State head basketball coach Brian Katz. “For us, it’s all the little things. We have to win the possession battle and they won it by 1 and that was obviously the difference in the game.”

The Hornets’ next game is Jan. 31 on the road at Idaho State.

