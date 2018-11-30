Letter to the editor: Sac State must support the high-speed rail projects

#Iwillride

I was recently given the opportunity to attend #Iwillride Day, which was held at the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Fresno office in October. The purpose of this day was to inform students of the progress and current efforts towards completion of high-speed rail while giving them an up-close look at a few of the larger structures being built.

The event was attended by students from California State University, Fresno, Fresno City College and the State Center Community College District, which serves California’s Central Valley.

From this day, I can tell you firsthand that high-speed rail is coming. It is being built today and it is the future of transportation in the state of California. We, the students and faculty of Sacramento State, have the rare opportunity of supporting and contributing to the project’s growth. Our campus should voice our advocacy for the project proudly and join the effort of spreading awareness throughout the state.

The students, especially, will be the ones benefiting the most from the completion of the high-speed rail system. Due to sheer size, the final product will not be reached for years to come, but we can expect the Silicon Valley to Central Valley lines to be completed as soon as 2027. Upon completion, we will have the ability to travel across the state at speeds of over 200 miles per hour. We will be able to get from San Francisco to Los Angeles in a few hours, completely avoiding the inconveniences of flying. Most importantly, all of this mobility will be fueled by 100 percent renewable energy. We will reduce highway congestion, preserve our environment by lowering emissions and allow a form of transportation never before seen in the state of California.

Let us, the Sac State family, join together in our support for this transformative project and learn how each of us can get involved in the #Iwillride program at http://hsr.ca.gov/iwillride.