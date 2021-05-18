LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Introducing The State Hornet’s new Editor-in-Chief

Dear Reader,

My name is Jordan Parker and this week I become the 2021-2022 Editor-in-Chief of The State Hornet.

For nearly 75 years, The State Hornet has been the official voice of Sacramento State. It has covered everything from MLK’s visit to campus to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on students.

However, this organization is not perfect, no newspaper ever will be. Historically, we’ve struggled to cover diverse communities on campus, whether it be individuals, clubs, events, etc. The State Hornet has failed underrepresented communities at Sac State.

My two most important goals over the next year are to increase the diversity of the newsroom staff and editorial board as well as increase the amount of diversity in the stories we are producing.

When I look around the newsroom, I want to see more people that look like me and reflect the communities that it is our responsibility to cover. I say this very clearly: The State Hornet is not an exclusive club, it is a place where people from all walks of life are welcome.

I’ve created a brand-new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) editor position that will be filled by returning staffer Emma Hall, who I know will do a great job in setting a new standard for all things diversity in our coverage. One thing I can promise you is that The State Hornet will reach underrepresented communities at Sacramento State that haven’t had their voice heard.

Starting this fall, The State Hornet will be more focused on serving underrepresented communities that we’ve ignored for years including Black students, Latinx/Hispanic students, Native American students, AAPI students, LGBTQ+ students, etc. I know what it feels like to feel alone.

Growing up, I was the only Black kid in class throughout elementary school, middle school and most of high school. I felt like nobody cared, and that I didn’t have a voice. It’s time for that to change at Sac State, and The State Hornet will lead the charge.

Over the next year, I encourage any members of the student body to reach out to me and let me know what you’d like to see covered on The State Hornet. Our mission is to always serve you and be the voice of Sac State, and by working together we can continue to build a partnership in which The State Hornet is truly a community news organization.

Our organization is entering a pivotal point in history: the return from the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m confident that over the next year we will be able to document the return to campus and everything around us that is significant beyond the pandemic. I have built an editorial board that is composed of both veteran journalists and eager newcomers that are excited to be on the front lines documenting Sac State history that will be told for years to come.

The State Hornet has given me so much, and I’m excited to give everything I have left to this great organization. Thank you to my fellow editors, past and present: Ian, Nijzel, Anila, Magaly, Margherita, Max and Shiavon. Without you guys, I wouldn’t have made it this far as a young journalist.

Here’s to another year of journalistic excellence.