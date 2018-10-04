Letter to the editor: JUMP bikes should be embraced

To whom it may concern:

In the age of the gig economy, many people are confronted with new ideas that make them uncomfortable, simply because it’s not what they are used to.

JUMP Bikes seems to be moving towards that category and I believe that is the last thing we should be doing. Cities are becoming more dense, highways more congested and housing more unaffordable and JUMP Bikes, if properly implemented, could address all those problems.

As a Sacramento State student, first and foremost, I love JUMP Bike because it allows me to get almost anywhere I want in the city without driving, waiting for a bus cheaply.

Sacramento’s biking culture culminating from its position on the river is one its greatest strengths, and people like me who no longer own a bike and want to drive less finally can contribute to that, thanks to JUMP Bikes.

We have to face the facts that the nature of cities and transportation in this state is changing. We have become so attached to cars that it has exacerbated the problem of urban sprawl in the suburbs. JUMP Bikes, along with the city of Sacramento, are embracing alternate forms of transportation, which would be the norm in all large cities — but sadly it’s not. JUMP Bikes get cars off the road, relieve congestion and make travel safer if used properly. I use JUMP Bikes at least three times a week, whether I’m running late to class, need to get home after RT stops running or I just want to go to the river on the weekend.

Sacramento is also a great model for other cities to follow when it comes to last-leg transportation. For those not familiar, last-leg transportation has traditionally been walking the last five-eight blocks from your train, bus stop or parking structure to your final destination. With new protected bike lanes on main thoroughfares, encouragement from elected officials and other promotions from places like Sac State, JUMP bikes can be a great convince to those who can’t afford cars or nice bikes. When companies work with cities to adopt common-sense regulation, everyone wins with less traffic, less polluted environment and ultimately ends up safer with fewer cars on the road.

There will always be a few bad apples, but we cannot focus on those disobeying traffic signs or leaving bikes in bad areas when the vast majority of users do follow the rules, as evidenced by Uber adding more bikes and bike racks in the city recently. I encourage everyone to download the JUMP app, ditch their cars for a day and try riding to campus on a bright red machine to keep the culture in Sactown thriving.

Kevin Corona