Letter to the Editor: Students should be notified of crimes committed

October 8, 2018
Filed under Letters to the editor, Opinion

Hello,

I was reading a page on The State Hornet where it discusses campus crime transparency. I just wanted to say that I do agree that students should be notified of crimes committed not just on campus, but any crime that may affect students attending the campus, whether it be in the dorms or on the campus itself. People have the right to know, and at the very least, the dorms should be notified that there is potentially a rapist amongst them. I also feel that a crime log should be available online with easy access through the homepage. The log should include not just one week of crimes, but any and all crimes committed. Sure, it can be pricy to maintain such a program, but I don’t pay tuition to go to an unsafe campus.

Sarabjot Singh

