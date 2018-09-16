The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Sac State football holds on to beat Northern Colorado

Turnover battle helps Sac State improve its record to 2-1

University of Northern Colorado plays Sacramento State Saturday September 15, 2018 at Nottingham Field in Greeley, CO.

Photo Courtesy of Hunter Wilson (University of Northern Colorado)

Dominique Walker
September 16, 2018
Filed under Football, Sports

After losing for the first time this season last week against San Diego State, Sacramento State bounced back with a 28-25 victory over the University of Northern Colorado.

The Hornets gave up a total of 440 yards, 315 of them were from the Bears backup quarterback Keaton Mott.

However, Sac State forced three turnovers, one of which was with 27 seconds left that sealed the game.

The Hornets (2-1) took their first lead of the game with a 41-yard reverse run from senior wide receiver Andre Lindsey in the fourth quarter giving them a 21-17 lead.

Offensively, quarterback Kevin Thomson led the way throwing for a total of 244 yards and rushing for another 62.

Junior wide receiver Jaelin Ratliff had a total of 94 yards and redshirt freshman Johnnie Rucker added one touchdown on three receptions for 46 yards.

The Hornets were also effective on the ground where they gained 190 yards, 90 of which were from sophomore Elijah Dotson who also had a rushing touchdown.

Sophomore Bryant Perkinson added a rushing touchdown, but also lost two fumbles including one on the goal line. After his second fumble, he appeared to be injured and needed help getting off the field.

Defensively, the Hornets were able to force four sacks and two of them came from sophomore Elijah Chambers. Chambers now has a team high 4.5 sacks on the season after three games.

Senior safety Immanuel Anderson led the way with 10 tackles, followed by senior defensive back Mister Harriel with 8.

The Hornets will head to the University of Montana on Sept. 22 for their next game.

 

