Last-minute Valentine’s gifts you can order right now

Khanlin Rodgers, Culture editor
February 13, 2018
It’s Valentine’s Day, and you forgot … again. But don’t worry! The State Hornet has you covered with a few fast gift ideas you can grab on the way home or order online with an Amazon Prime student membership. They’re all practical, and just might save your evening.

Coffee and Tea appliances

Photo by William Jones / CC BY Creative Commons

Tumblers, infusers and presses are always great to have. Invest in one of these as a gift for the significant other who regularly makes stops at cafes before class or work. While some do present a bit of a learning curve before beverages turn out perfect every time, your recipient may become interested in a new hobby and save some time and money in the long run.

Tumblers | Steepers | French Presses

Amazon Echo

Photo by Norio Nakayama / CC BY Creative Commons

Echos are really trendy right now, and for good reason. Not only are they fun and entertaining, but they’re surprisingly useful. Great sound quality and music playback will make it a great gift for the tech-savvy lover in your life. Its voice-command features and ability to handle tasks like making calls and setting reminders are convenient for any busy student.

Amazon Echo

Watches

Photo by Dave Lawrence / CC BY Creative Commons

A classic gift that make a great accessory for any outfit. An array of vintage and modern designs are available from a variety of vendors. Finding one that suits your partner’s style is a good way to let them know you’ve actually paid attention to them.

Watches

Portable Record Player

Photo by Nan Palmero / CC BY Creative Commons

Who doesn’t love music? Record players and vinyl have made a big comeback in recent years. Portable record players can be set up pretty much anywhere. Along with a record by your significant other’s favorite artist, this gift will add a classy touch to your Valentine’s Day dinner. Their dynamic sound and eye-catching designs make them a great addition to any room. Consider buying a pack of anti-static sleeves to prevent that crackling noise for good measure.

Record Players

Instant cameras

Photo by Pyung Hoon Hwang / CC BY Cretive Commons

In keeping with the nostalgia theme, instant cameras, made popular by Polaroid, have also seen an increase in popularity. Even in the age of Photoshop and Instagram filters, there’s still nothing quite like the instant gratification of getting a physical print of a photo shortly after shooting it. The cameras are easy to use and give you and your significant other a creative way to document your time together.

Instant Cameras

