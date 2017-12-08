The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

#SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

Shaun Holkko
December 8, 2017
Filed under Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Did you know that 70 thefts have been reported at Sacramento State since the start of the fall 2017 semester? We decided to ask several students if they have witnessed any crimes committed on campus. Tell us what you have seen by using #SacStateSays on any social media platform.

Photos by Shaun Holkko

Related Stories
MAP: The most dangerous spots on campus
MAP: The most dangerous spots on campus
Bicycle thefts at Sac State on the rise
Bicycle thefts at Sac State on the rise
Students use social media to report hit-and-runs on campus
Students use social media to report hit-and-runs on campus
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • #SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

    Featured

    VIDEO: Sac State students grade Ramona Lot

  • #SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

    Featured

    MAP: The most dangerous spots on campus

  • #SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

    Featured

    #SacStateSays: Is Sacramento State a commuter campus?

  • #SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

    Featured

    OPINION: Congress fails students with tax reform

  • #SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: Don’t tread on Sac State commuters

  • #SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

    Culture

    Scenic spots for graduation photos

  • #SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

    Featured

    Mechanical engineering majors developing parking tracker, set to be available for fall 2018

  • #SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

    Featured

    Competition, expectations high as gymnastics team prepares for Flip Fest

  • #SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

    Club Sports

    Men’s rugby club team shoots for priority registration

  • #SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?

    Featured

    Police investigating eBay listing of laptops after 35 stolen from Calaveras