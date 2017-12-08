#SacStateSays: What is the worst crime you’ve seen committed on campus?
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Did you know that 70 thefts have been reported at Sacramento State since the start of the fall 2017 semester? We decided to ask several students if they have witnessed any crimes committed on campus. Tell us what you have seen by using #SacStateSays on any social media platform.
Photos by Shaun Holkko
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.