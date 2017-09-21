GALLERY: Local drag queens win hearts, dollar bills at campus semi-annual drag show
September 20, 2017
Filed under Culture
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Sacramento State chapter of fraternity Delta Lambda Phi hosted the “Life is a Drag” show in the University Union Ballroom Tuesday. The semi-annual show featured many local queens like Adriana Diamond, Tilly Creams and Heidi Audacity — all of whom lip-synched, danced and interacted with audience while donning elaborate, colorful outfits. Check out slideshow below for images from Tuesday night’s show.
Adriana Diamond performs a dance for the audience pic.twitter.com/Gnn4vWzGtQ
— Sharlene Phou (@sharlenephou) September 20, 2017
Heidi Audacity performs a dance to “Get Ready.” pic.twitter.com/9F6WqRbrKh
— Sharlene Phou (@sharlenephou) September 20, 2017
audience goes wild for the host of the show, Tatianna Diamond pic.twitter.com/0qAqRP35Ms
— Sharlene Phou (@sharlenephou) September 20, 2017
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.