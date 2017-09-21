The student news site of Sacramento State University

GALLERY: Local drag queens win hearts, dollar bills at campus semi-annual drag show

Adriana Diamond lip-synchs to "Make Me Like You" by Gwen Stefani on stage Tuesday. (Rin Carbin - The State Hornet)

Rin Carbin
September 20, 2017
Filed under Culture

The Sacramento State chapter of fraternity Delta Lambda Phi hosted the “Life is a Drag” show in the University Union Ballroom Tuesday. The semi-annual show featured many local queens like Adriana Diamond, Tilly Creams and Heidi Audacity — all of whom lip-synched, danced and interacted with audience while donning elaborate, colorful outfits. Check out slideshow below for images from Tuesday night’s show.

