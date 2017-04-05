May 16, 2017
Sac State grows more than just students — serene study spots are also in bloom

April 5, 2017 Rin Carbin 1

Sacramento State is known as one of the greenest campuses west of the Mississippi River. (Photo by Myha Sanderford)

With April being National Garden Month and Earth Day occurring on April 22, many people are taking the opportunity to raise awareness about the environment and appreciate and harmonize with their surroundings.

And Sacramento State, with its abundant trees, shrubs and grass, may just be the perfect place to do all of that.

For some students, spending time outside is a great way to escape the monotony of drab classrooms and get some fresh air — especially with the onset of warmer, fresher spring weather.

Here’s a list of places on campus where students can study or enjoy a lazy afternoon in nature:

