The State Hornet #10: Strikes, ASI resignation, firearm scare and class reductions

Podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Trevor Harris talk about the recent Sac State news from the past week.

Evan discusses the reduction of language classes, as well as the “Red Zone” and CapRadio’s finances.

Trevor talks about the recent ASI resignation, as well as a threat made during a campus protest. He also discusses the CFA strike happening on Dec.7 and lowrider culture being destigmatized.

