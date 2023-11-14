The State Hornet Podcast #8: CFA strike dates, arson on campus and Hmong New Year

Podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Trevor Harris discuss the stories from the past week.

Evan talks about the statement put out by the California Faculty Association regarding when they will be striking at four CSU campuses, men’s soccer breaking their long winless streak against UC Davis. He also touches on the traditions of Hmong New Year, an annual celebration of the harvest season ending that includes food, clothing and dances.

Trevor talks about a construction company accused of wage theft that has been hired by Sac State. He also discusses a reported arson at Riverview Hall and the new “Seen Iranian Women” exhibition in the Hinde Auditorium.

