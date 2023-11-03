A group of Hmong women dressed in traditional Hmong clothing. Hmong clothing is known for its vibrant colors and embroidered designs that aren’t just aesthetically pleasing, but are a form of storytelling as well. (Photo courtesy of Yeng Vue.)
A group of Hmong women dressed in traditional Hmong clothing. Hmong clothing is known for its vibrant colors and embroidered designs that aren’t just aesthetically pleasing, but are a form of storytelling as well. (Photo courtesy of Yeng Vue.)

Hmong New Year 2023

Byline photo of Madison Duong
Madison Duong, StafferNovember 3, 2023

As Hmong New Year approaches, brace yourself for a rich and colorful extravaganza that will feature traditional clothing, cultural performances, flavorful cuisine and spirited celebrations that offer an unforgettable experience.

Hmong New Year Importance Subhead - edited
A performer at Sac State’s Hmong New Year celebration playing a Qeej on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. A Qeej is a bamboo pipe instrument used in the Hmong culture, it is known to be played during funerals, weddings, rituals and more. (Photo courtesy of Project HMONG)

Hmong New Year is celebrated to mark the end of the harvest season and symbolizes gratitude to ancestors and spirits for new beginnings. In Sacramento, Hmong families dress in traditional Hmong clothing and come together for the annual Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival at Cal Expo.

Read more about what Hmong New Year is here.

Hmong Beliefs Subhead - edited
A Hmong shaman, Chong Her Xiong getting prepared for a healing ceremony in 2018. Hmong superstitions are based on the belief that specific behaviors can influence spirits and shamans serve as intermediaries who communicate with the living and spirit realms to seek help or resolve conflicts in various matters. (Photo courtesy of Sallie Anna Steiner.)

Storytelling and beliefs are an important part of Hmong culture as it is known for being deeply rooted in spirituality. They have certain beliefs that serve as protective measures against spirits and provide peace of mind and sense of security.

Read about five beliefs Hmong people have here.

Hmong Foods Subhead - edited
A Hmong family dressed up in traditional Hmong clothing sharing a meal together. Sharing a meal brings Hmong families together as it symbolizes not only nourishment but the sharing of stories and traditions. (Photo courtesy of Canva)

Food plays a significant role in each culture, and this is especially true in the Hmong culture. It is a central element for important occasions such as weddings, funerals, Hmong New Year and more. These occasions involve members of the Hmong community and are an opportunity for them to come together to strengthen their cultural bonds and preserve their heritage.

Hmong people have migrated to different parts of the world and because of that, their food has adapted and integrated with other countries' cuisines. This allows Hmong people to embrace other culinary influences and also enjoy the dishes they are used to.

Read about five dishes that are loved in the Hmong community here.

Additional Coverage Subhead - edited

Hmong New Year 2023

Five Hmong beliefs from a culture rich in storytelling

Savor a slice of Hmong culture on your Thanksgiving table

Introducing Hmong New Year and its importance

Happy Hmong New Year: A celebration of fashion, culture and community

Leave a Comment
Donate to The State Hornet
$390
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
A Hmong shaman, Chong Her Xiong getting prepared for a healing ceremony in 2018. Hmong superstitions are based on the belief that specific behaviors can influence spirits and shamans serve as intermediaries who communicate with the living and spirit realms to seek help or resolve conflicts in various matters. (Photo courtesy of Sallie Anna Steiner.)
Five Hmong beliefs from a culture rich in storytelling
A Hmong family dressed up in traditional Hmong clothing sharing a meal together. Sharing a meal brings Hmong families together as it symbolizes not only nourishment but the sharing of stories and traditions. (Photo courtesy of Canva)
Savor a slice of Hmong culture on your Thanksgiving table
A performer at Sac State’s Hmong New Year celebration playing a Qeej on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. A Qeej is a bamboo pipe instrument used in the Hmong culture, it is known to be played during funerals, weddings, rituals and more. (Photo courtesy of Project HMONG)
Introducing Hmong New Year and its importance
Sacramento State students practice drills on court four inside The WELL during the recreational therapy program Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The recreational therapy program was started in 2013 and reintroduced to Sac State in 2020.
All for inclusivity, Rec Therapy for all
About the Contributor
Madison Duong, DEI Staffer
(she/her) Madison Duong is a senior journalism major. This is her first semester on the State Hornet where she works with the DEI team. She loves all things storytelling and strives to share her creativity through various media mediums.
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The State Hornet
$390
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

View our comment policy here.
All The State Hornet Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *