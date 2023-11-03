Hmong New Year 2023

As Hmong New Year approaches, brace yourself for a rich and colorful extravaganza that will feature traditional clothing, cultural performances, flavorful cuisine and spirited celebrations that offer an unforgettable experience.
Hmong New Year is celebrated to mark the end of the harvest season and symbolizes gratitude to ancestors and spirits for new beginnings. In Sacramento, Hmong families dress in traditional Hmong clothing and come together for the annual Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival at Cal Expo.
Storytelling and beliefs are an important part of Hmong culture as it is known for being deeply rooted in spirituality. They have certain beliefs that serve as protective measures against spirits and provide peace of mind and sense of security.
Food plays a significant role in each culture, and this is especially true in the Hmong culture. It is a central element for important occasions such as weddings, funerals, Hmong New Year and more. These occasions involve members of the Hmong community and are an opportunity for them to come together to strengthen their cultural bonds and preserve their heritage.
Hmong people have migrated to different parts of the world and because of that, their food has adapted and integrated with other countries' cuisines. This allows Hmong people to embrace other culinary influences and also enjoy the dishes they are used to.
