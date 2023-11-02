Introducing Hmong New Year and its importance

Hmong New Year is a cultural tradition celebrated annually during the end of November and beginning of December in areas with substantial Hmong populations.

According to the Sacramento Hmong New Year website, Hmong people are an ethnic group originating in various countries of Southeast Asia.

The Hmong were among those recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency to fight in the Secret War against Laos communists and also fought against Northern Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

After the wars ended, many Hmong people resettled in the U.S. To preserve the stories, traditions and culture of Hmong people, there are many cities in America that celebrate Hmong New Year.

Beyond the celebration, it is a way for others to learn and experience the Hmong culture.

Historically, this is a celebration where Hmong people welcome new beginnings and give thanks to ancestors and spirits.

Project HMONG at Sacramento State is a program that builds community and support for Hmong students.

Project HMONG will be hosting a free Hmong New Year celebration in partnership with Collective Visions on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University Union Ballroom.

During this time in Sacramento, Hmong families typically gather in their traditional Hmong clothing and attend the Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival at Cal Expo.

The 2023 Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival at Cal Expo will be on Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will showcase the many sides of Hmong culture through traditional Hmong dance performances, traditional Hmong food, Miss Hmong Pageant and more.

The event will include an artisan fair, performances, music and a fashion show. This celebration is meant to bring faculty, staff and students together to learn and appreciate Hmong culture.