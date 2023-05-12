Report of indecent exposure at Hornet Commons

Incident occurred Thursday, according to campus crime alert

Report of indecent exposure at Hornet Commons

Johnathan Rutz
May 12, 2023

Sacramento State Police reported an incident of indecent exposure Thursday evening that occurred at the Hornet Commons, a student housing facility, according to a campus-wide email sent Friday.

Sac State Police said a credible report described the suspect as a white male in his 50s with gray facial hair. According to police, the suspect is wearing a short sleeve shirt with tropical patterns over a blue t-shirt, a tan NASA baseball cap and is riding a black mountain bike.

Story continues below graphic

Sacramento State Police reported an incident of indecent exposure at the Hornet Commons in a campus crime alert Friday, May 12, 2023. A “credible report” described the suspect as a white male in his 50s riding a black mountain bike, according to the campus wide email. (Photo courtesy of Sacramento State Police Department, Graphic made in Canva by Emma Hall). (Emma Hall)

Police said the suspect matched an individual who had displayed suspicious behavior around the Library Quad early Thursday.

Sac State has experienced several incidents of sexual assault over the past academic year. Multiple incidents were reported at student dorms and other campus buildings.

Sac State Police requested that anyone with possible information for identifying the suspect contact the department by phone at (916) 278 6000 or by email at [email protected].

BREAKING: Sexual battery at Hornet Commons reported to Sac State police
BREAKING: Sexual battery at Hornet Commons reported to Sac State police
(L-R) First-year biochemistry student Danna Ruiz and first-year criminal justice major Andrea Barriga outside Douglas Hall Tuesday, April 11, 2023. They said since recent reports of sexual assaults on campus, they are more aware of their surroundings and prefer to walk in groups.
Female students take safety precautions after surge of sexual assaults
Photo by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Julie Blunt
TIMELINE: Sexual assault at Sac State