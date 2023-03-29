BREAKING: Sexual battery at Hornet Commons reported to Sac State police

Sacramento State police department crime logs show a sexual battery on an unconscious person occurred March 11 at Hornet Commons.

The incident was reported to the police Friday.

This assault marks the second reported incident to occur at Hornet Commons this academic year, with the previous incident from October.

“We have no information to share beyond that listed on the crime log at this time,” said Brian Blomster, director of news and communications at Sac State. “That’s because an investigation is ongoing, and police want to protect the integrity of that work.”

This incident is one of several reported assaults that have occurred near or on campus. The previous reported assault from this semester occurred at Klamath Hall, a co-ed, first-year residence hall.