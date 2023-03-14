BREAKING: Sexual assault reported near Klamath Hall

Rape occurred at Sac State in February

Justine Chahal
March 14, 2023

Sacramento State police confirmed a sexual assault near Klamath Hall on campus was reported to the department Feb. 26. 

Sac State PD’s crime log report cited an incident of “oral copulation by use of force/injury – intimidation, rape by force/fear/etc, false imprisonment and touch person intimately against will for sexual arousal” on Feb. 21. 

The incident was reported between 6:30-6:50 p.m., according to the crime log.

Story continues after screenshot

A screenshot of the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log detailing a sexual assault from Feb. 21, 2023. The assault was described as rape by force/fear/etc. (Screenshot by Emma Hall).

Sacramento State Police Chief Chet Madison Jr. said he could not provide additional information about the incident due to “the confidentiality of the case.”

Klamath Hall is a co-ed residence hall for around 200 first-year Sac State students located near State University Drive and J street.

Multiple reported incidents of sexual assault occurred both on and near campus in the fall semester. This assault marks the first reported incident this semester.

