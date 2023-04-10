Spring into full bloom with the season’s best from The State Hornet’s arts and entertainment section. The guide includes music, books, activities, movies and TV shows. (Graphic made in Canva by Chris Woodard)
Click on each image below to go to its respective article.
Appetizers
Meatballs$6.45 Homemade meatballs in tomato sauce.
Wraps$7.99 Delicious hand rolled wraps with meat and some green stuff.
Mixed Meat$8.45 A small basket with various grilled meat.
Mushi$9.99 Think sushi, just with meat instead.
Junior Steak$12.50 A small steak to get you started.
Fourth-year journalism major, Jenelle Lum returns as the spring '23 arts and entertainment editor. She enjoys covering live music and shows, movies and all things Disney. She served in editorial positions at The State Hornet and The Express at Sacramento City College.