Start a fresh chapter with these spring book recommendations

Spring into reading with these titles that will put you in the perfect mood to celebrate the season. From thrillers to essays there is a book for everyone.

As the weather warms up and flowers begin to bloom, it’s the perfect time to dive into some new reads.

Whether you’re looking for an escape from reality or hoping to learn something new, here is a list of book recommendations for the spring season.

‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’ by Sally Rooney

“Beautiful World, Where are you” follows two friends, Eileen and Alice, and their emails back and forth to each other as they live through the ups and downs of their friendships while in their 20s. The novel takes an honest look at friendships and the complexities of being an adult in the modern world.

This book is a personal favorite because it is very relatable and a thematically perfect read for a picnic on a sunny day.

‘Who Will Run the Frog Hospital?’ by Lorrie Moore

This book tells the story of two childhood friends, Berie and Sils, who reunite for a weekend in upstate New York. As they reminisce about their youth and past, they are forced to confront the realities of adulthood and the passage of time.

“Who Will Run the Frog Hospital?” is a poignant and insightful meditation on the deep shades of friendship and the fleeting nature of youth, making it a perfect read for the transformative spring season.

‘Leaves of Grass’ by Walt Whitman

“Leaves of Grass” is a quintessential spring read. Walt Whitman’s collection of poems covers a wide range of subject matter and is an excellent book to read in the spring because it celebrates the beauty of nature and the joys of the season.

Whitman’s writing is earthy and all-natural as his use of imagery evokes emotions and creates a sense of wonder.

‘A Tree Grows in Brooklyn’ by Betty Smith

This novel follows the story of Francie Nolan, a young girl growing up in Brooklyn during the early 20th century. Despite facing hardships, Francie is able to find joy and inspiration in the world around her, including the trees and flowers that bloom each spring.

“A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” captures the beauty and wonder of the spring season and will make you crave springtime all year round.

Absent in the Spring by Agatha Christie

“Absent in the Spring” follows Joan Scudamore, a successful businesswoman, stranded in the desert while on a trip to visit her daughter. As she waits for help to arrive, Joan undergoes a period of introspection, reflecting on her life and relationships, and gaining a new perspective on the world around her.

This is a great book to read for the spring season because it is set during the month of April, a time of year representing new beginnings and fresh starts.

‘Less’ by Andrew Sean Greer

Arthur Less is a struggling writer who gets invited to his ex-boyfriend’s wedding and, to get out of it without being awkward or deemed pathetic travels the world on a ”literary” tour. “Less” is hilarious and human, dealing with themes of aging, love and loss.

This easy read will prepare you for the season with its perfect spring vibe as each location’s vivid description transports you across the world with “Less.”

‘The Southern Book Club’s’ Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if a suburban mom fought Dracula? Then this book is perfect for you. A group of moms start a true crime book club and then start to be suspicious of the new handsome stranger that moved into the neighborhood.

Grady Hendrix’s writing is snappy and funny while still being terrifying. It’s a perfect blend of horror and humor that makes for a thrilling and enjoyable read during the season of new beginnings.

The novel’s theme of overcoming fear and fighting for justice can inspire readers to tackle their own personal challenges in the season of renewal.

‘This Side of Paradise’ by F. Scott Fitzgerald

“This Side of Paradise” follows the story of Amory Blaine, a young man who is trying to find his place in the world after graduating from college.

F. Scott Fitzgerald captures the excitement of trying new things and the uncertainty of youth which is perfect for the spring season as the themes of youth and starting anew mirror the spirit of spring.

‘The Wayward Bus’ by John Steinbeck

“The Wayward Bus” chronicles a bus traveling California’s back roads, transporting a handful of colorful and eclectic people dealing with themes of growth, self-discovery and new beginnings.

If the lush California countryside isn’t springtime incarnate, then nothing is.

‘Slouching Towards Bethlehem’ by Joan Didion

“Slouching Towards Bethlehem” by Joan Didion is a collection of essays of Didion’s time in sixties Los Angeles. From stories of John Wayne to Howard Hughes to vivid stories of California’s counterculture.

Although this collection of essays has no direct ties to spring, the book’s themes of renewal, self-discovery and social change may resonate with readers who are looking to make their own fresh starts as the season begins.

These book recommendations for spring are sure to satisfy your literary cravings. So grab a book, find a sunny spot and enjoy the magic of the season through the power of words.

Happy reading!