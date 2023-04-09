Spring into the season with fun activities

Spring is here once again and there’s lots of ways to enjoy it! Here are some fun activities for everyone to enjoy during this season. (Graphic made in Canva by Sonia Pagán)

As the cold and rainy winter session ends, it’s time for the spring season to roll around once again, bringing about change and transformation.

There are plenty of ways to transform this spring, so why not try something new?

Around Sacramento, there are activities for any mood you’re in. Whether that’s to take a lovely stroll through nature, grab a bite to eat, visit some shops or any other festivity, Sacramento has plenty you can do to embrace this time of year fully.

If anyone is short on time to research or needs some fresh ideas, then these spring-related activities below are here to help!

Coming Soon to Sacramento

Spring Eggstravaganza, hosted in Sacramento’s Fairytale Town, features spring-themed carnival games, chances to win prizes, craft-making and even egg hunts. The event takes place on April 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; tickets can be found for adults and kids on their website.

The Sacramento History Museum is hosting a spring Festival open to the general public free of charge. Located in Old Sacramento, this festival is perfect for those who love dancing, live music, demonstrations, and craft sections. Come learn some history from a festival older than Sacramento from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 30.

The North Natomas Regional Park will host the Spring Artisan Market on April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is a great opportunity to support a variety of Sacramento’s local businesses that handcraft all of their products. Tickets are free, but you have to register online before attending!

Spring cleaning but with an artisanal twist? Arthouse Studios, a local art gallery on R street, is hosting an artists’ Studio Spring Cleaning Sale on April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Numerous items will be available to purchase from the gallery such as proof prints, artistic supplies, innovative and older art pieces, art books and more. If you’re a fan of art, this is one spring cleaning you won’t want to miss.

What are Sac State Students up to?

On a picturesque 70-degree day, while the flowers and plants are in bloom, what’s better than sitting down and enjoying a delicious meal outside in a nice atmosphere?

Fourth-year political science major Shola Akinbola’s favorite restaurants offering outside dining are Pizzasaurus Rex, Pure Soul and Willie’s Burgers.

“During the springtime, I like to go out to eat because I think the weather is the best,” Akinbola said.

Some of his other favorite activities are taking a hike along his go-to trails or visiting some cool spots downtown like Old Town Sacramento.

“It helps me clear my mind and admire the beauty of nature,” Akinbola said. “One place I usually go to is that trail alongside the American River because it’s so close to campus.”

Some honorable mentions from Akinbola are Sac State’s very own planetarium and arboretum.

Caster-Troy Babao, fourth-year student and communications and public relations major, enjoys checking out all of the coffee shops Sacramento has to offer during spring, such as The Mill Elvas Avenue Cafe or Temple Coffee Roasters as well as heading over to the Roseville Galleria.

“Another thing that people may be looking forward to is the Sacramento County Fair at Cal Expo,” Babao said.

Babao also said heading towards downtown Sacramento is a nice way to spend your time during spring.

“I would say, you might find Old Sac a perfect location for local events and vendors that celebrate the transition to spring,” he said.

Spring has officially sprung! And fun is on the horizon with a list of eclectic activities like this one.