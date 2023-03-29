The State Hornet Podcast: Amador Hall burglary, Hornet Stadium commencement and Out of the Darkness awareness

Lawrence Charles, Emma Hall, and Mercy Sosa
March 29, 2023

On the new episode of The State Hornet Podcast, Lawrence Charles, Mercy Sosa and Emma Hall tell us the details of what we currently know about the Amador Hall break-in and how spring commencement could have a drastic change due to the Sacramento Kings’ historic season. We also get a recap on the recent event hosted by Peak Adventures at the Challenge Center to enforce drinking safety and inform people of the out of the darkness walk.

