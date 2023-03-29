The State Hornet Podcast: Amador Hall burglary, Hornet Stadium commencement and Out of the Darkness awareness

Lawrence Charles, podcast staffer
(he/him)
Lawrence Charles has been a part of The State Hornet’s podcast section since fall 2022 and was named the Best Podcast Staffer of the semester. He is a communication studies major with a minor in journalism. He is the current Station Manager of KSSU, Sacramento State's student-run radio station, where he produces his weekly show, Just “Hour” Thoughts, which won the award for Best Free Format Show of 2021. Charles was also awarded fourth place in the podcast category at the Best of Show Fall National College Media Convention for his work in the State Hornet Buzzed Hispanic Heritage Month Special. He hopes to use what he has learned to pursue a successful career in radio following his graduation.
Emma Hall, news editor
(she/her)
Emma is the news editor for The State Hornet. Previously she was the inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) editor and newsletter editor. She also led The Inquirer at Diablo Valley College and has worked with The Advocate at Contra Costa College, and The CalMatters College Journalism Network. Alongside the Hornet, Emma serves as NPR's Diverse Sources intern.
Mercy Sosa, Spanish editor
(she/her)
San Diego native Mercy Sosa returns in spring 2023 as the Spanish editor at The State Hornet. She is a fourth-year student who joined The Hornet in spring 2020 as a politics beat writer; she later served as news and digital editor. Sosa has freelanced for Sacramento Business Journal, Solving Sacramento and Univision.